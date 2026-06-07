Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 176,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.45% of Chubb worth $1,774,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $326.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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