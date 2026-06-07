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Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,624,412 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its GE Aerospace stake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,624,412 shares but still holding 24.7 million shares worth about $7.62 billion.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on GE Aerospace, with an average analyst rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.22.
  • The company continues to post strong operating momentum, including Q1 earnings of $1.86 per share versus $1.60 expected and revenue up 24.6% year over year, while recent news highlighted surging commercial engine orders and new defense-related contracts.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace.

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,730,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,624,412 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.4% of Capital Research Global Investors' holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.36% of GE Aerospace worth $7,617,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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