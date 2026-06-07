Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,538,515 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,538,515 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.93% of Capital One Financial worth $1,426,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,798,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.10. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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