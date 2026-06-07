Capital Research Global Investors Sells 307,737 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966,567 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 307,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.56% of Stryker worth $2,097,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB&C Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,901,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:SYK opened at $305.71 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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