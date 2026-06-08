Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,913 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.65% of DoorDash worth $633,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.58.

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Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $156.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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