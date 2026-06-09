Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,587 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,020 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.33% of Comfort Systems USA worth $108,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,851.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,744.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.16 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

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Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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