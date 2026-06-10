Capital World Investors Acquires 24,923 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,938 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.32% of Oklo worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 889,849 shares of company stock valued at $55,614,037. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

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