Capital World Investors Acquires 718,669 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Capital World Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned 2.93% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,376,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $472.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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