Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 1,052,480 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,052,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $308,934,000. Capital World Investors owned about 6.39% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $66,425,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.94, for a total value of $425,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $20,046,164. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,180 shares of company stock worth $1,465,478. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSW. Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $276.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.33. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $337.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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