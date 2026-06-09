Capital World Investors Boosts Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,338 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.74% of Bloom Energy worth $152,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:BE opened at $253.74 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,073.79 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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