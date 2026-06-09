Capital World Investors Buys 102,637 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448,217 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,637 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.22% of NU worth $174,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna downgraded NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here