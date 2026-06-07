Capital World Investors Buys 16,703 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $2,286,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3%

PH opened at $883.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $646.51 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $915.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,020.80.

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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