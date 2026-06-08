Capital World Investors Buys 240,058 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 240,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $800,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

KEYS stock opened at $329.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average of $266.49. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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