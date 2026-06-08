Capital World Investors Buys 25,807 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.54% of TechnipFMC worth $638,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TechnipFMC alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CFO Alf Melin sold 43,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,749,564.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,086,996.79. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $440,182.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,151,366.84. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $66.76 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. TechnipFMC's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TechnipFMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechnipFMC wasn't on the list.

While TechnipFMC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here