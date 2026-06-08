Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,007,049 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.90% of Johnson Controls International worth $662,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after buying an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,739,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,907,287 shares of the company's stock worth $759,456,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $148.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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