Capital World Investors Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.83% of Boston Scientific worth $2,588,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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