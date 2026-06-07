Capital World Investors Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 226,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.64% of Simon Property Group worth $1,593,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $207.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $192.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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