Capital World Investors Has $176.43 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 458,980 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.49% of ESCO Technologies worth $176,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company's stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $295.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.92 and a twelve month high of $346.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $303.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is currently 2.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $400.00.

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About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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