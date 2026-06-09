Capital World Investors Has $182.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $182,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.46.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is -45.93%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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