Capital World Investors Has $278.36 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,620,410 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 664,956 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 6.75% of Viavi Solutions worth $278,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 583,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. UBS Group raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.25.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.12 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,130. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,368.58. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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