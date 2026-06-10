Capital World Investors Has $52.94 Million Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,890 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.98% of Vontier worth $52,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,225,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 4,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,526,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vontier by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,340 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Vontier's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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