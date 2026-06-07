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Capital World Investors Has $6.54 Billion Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Capital World Investors slightly trimmed its GE Aerospace stake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, but still held 21.24 million shares worth about $6.54 billion, making GE its 25th-largest position.
  • GE Aerospace reported strong quarterly results, posting $1.86 EPS versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $11.61 billion, with revenue up 24.6% year over year. The company also reiterated FY 2026 guidance of 7.10 to 7.40 EPS.
  • Recent developments remain positive, including a 93% surge in Commercial Engines orders to $17.3 billion and new defense-related work with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, reinforcing growth momentum across both commercial and military businesses.
  • Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace.

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,240,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,086 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.9% of Capital World Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 2.03% of GE Aerospace worth $6,543,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.22.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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