Capital World Investors Has $923.40 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Capital World Investors cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 70,357 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.34% of Extra Space Storage worth $923,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $145.34 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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