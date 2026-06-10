Capital World Investors Invests $20.88 Million in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,183,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,876,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.10% of Grab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grab by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Grab by 162,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Grab by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Grab

In other news, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,145,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,085.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,781,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,423,636.30. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance raised Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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