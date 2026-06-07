Capital World Investors Purchases 2,596,265 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 8.69% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,755,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 80,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 246,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 17,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average is $238.06.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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