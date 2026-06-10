Capital World Investors Purchases 67,074 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Capital World Investors grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,522 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 67,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 45,733 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,793 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,853 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company's stock.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.99% and a net margin of 23.49%.The business had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's payout ratio is 77.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $39.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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