Capital World Investors Purchases 878,435 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 878,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.39% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,280,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the sale, the director owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,848.56. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $1,847,820. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ICE opened at $141.36 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.67 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

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