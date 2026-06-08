Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Capital World Investors raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196,302 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.48% of Toll Brothers worth $702,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $5,407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,929,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,843 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $137.83 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $198.00 to $187.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.13.

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Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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