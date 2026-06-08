Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,586 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,035,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.79% of Lockheed Martin worth $879,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $524.13 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $556.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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