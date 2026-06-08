Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 600,363 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.33% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,079,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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