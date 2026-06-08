Capital World Investors Sells 1,269,342 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,269,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.55% of RTX worth $1,359,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $181.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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