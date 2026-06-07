Capital World Investors Sells 1,381,445 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Capital World Investors cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,946,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,381,445 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 13.32% of FirstEnergy worth $3,444,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.8%

FE stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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