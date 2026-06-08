Capital World Investors Sells 18,173 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,833,064 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 18,173 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.73% of DTE Energy worth $1,268,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:DTE opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here