Capital World Investors Sells 315,148 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,735,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 315,148 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital World Investors' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.89% of Capital One Financial worth $5,995,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.98 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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