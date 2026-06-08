Capital World Investors Sells 387,399 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Capital World Investors cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473,404 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 387,399 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 8.94% of XPO worth $1,423,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 880 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $219.07 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.68 and a 12-month high of $231.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on XPO to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on XPO and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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