Capital World Investors Sells 5,002,307 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,002,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Article Title Article Title

Palantir announced new AI-driven commercial partnerships, including a proprietary platform with Kirkland & Ellis to streamline private equity fundraising and a multi-year strategic AI partnership with McCarthy Building Companies. These deals reinforce Palantir’s push to expand AIP adoption beyond government customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Article Title Article Title

Analysts and bulls continue to argue that Palantir’s AI “operating layer” is creating durable enterprise value, and Wedbush reiterated a bullish $230 price target after the company’s AI event. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Article Title

Palantir shareholders backed management at the annual meeting and rejected ESG proposals, which removes a governance distraction but is unlikely to materially change the near-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Article Title Article Title

Recent coverage emphasizes that PLTR is still trading at a very rich multiple, and some commentators say the stock is falling because investors are questioning whether growth can justify the valuation after a big year-to-date pullback. Negative Sentiment: There is also fresh macro and political overhang from the U.K. reviewing Palantir’s NHS contract amid pressure to use a break clause, plus renewed concerns about potential government control or nationalization risk in AI. These headlines could weigh on sentiment, especially for a company with meaningful public-sector exposure. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here