Capital World Investors Sells 581,896 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 581,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.39% of DoorDash worth $2,329,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $156.80 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $185.84.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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