Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,980 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,361 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.54% of Capri worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capri alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company's stock worth $285,525,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,282,000 after acquiring an additional 724,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,759,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,663 shares of the company's stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Capri Stock Up 1.2%

Capri stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.90) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $349,191.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Capri

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capri, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capri wasn't on the list.

While Capri currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here