Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,898 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 96.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $508,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,807,731.03. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,547.76. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.97 and a 12 month high of $205.69.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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