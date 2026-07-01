Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 369,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,480,000. Enliven Therapeutics makes up about 2.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.61% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $345,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,073.36. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,233,800. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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