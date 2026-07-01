Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,045 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,944 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.66% of Phibro Animal Health worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock worth $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 626,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,335 shares of the company's stock worth $18,394,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $219,562.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,768 shares of company stock worth $2,560,222. Insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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