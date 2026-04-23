Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.24.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:LOW opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.74.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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