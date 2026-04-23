Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $487.48 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $491.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.78 and a 200 day moving average of $324.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $549.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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