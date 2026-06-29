Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $408.53 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cardano Risk Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,369,870 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $408,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $365.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.66 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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