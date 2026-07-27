Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $920.95 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $966.27 and its 200-day moving average is $624.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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