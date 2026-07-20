Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,908 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $228.57 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $243.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.13.

View Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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