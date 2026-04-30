Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,342 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $27,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $209.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.4%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.71 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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