Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Acquires 4,450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,124 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $51,403,934. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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