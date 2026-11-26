State Street Corp cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965,446 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,929,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.03% of CareTrust REIT worth $479,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,582,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 97,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key CareTrust REIT News

Here's some of the latest news about CTRE:

Positive Sentiment: Huntington maintained its Outperform rating and $44 price target, above the roughly $38.55 share price cited in the background information. CareTrust REIT coverage

Huntington maintained its rating and $44 price target, above the roughly $38.55 share price cited in the background information. Negative Sentiment: Huntington trimmed estimates across several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $2.00 from $2.05 and FY2027 to $2.25 from $2.31. It also reduced quarterly 2027 estimates by a cent each and FY2028 EPS to $2.41 from $2.43, signaling a modestly weaker earnings outlook. The firm’s rating and target were unchanged. CareTrust REIT coverage

Huntington trimmed estimates across several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $2.00 from $2.05 and FY2027 to $2.25 from $2.31. It also reduced quarterly 2027 estimates by a cent each and FY2028 EPS to $2.41 from $2.43, signaling a modestly weaker earnings outlook. The firm’s rating and target were unchanged. Negative Sentiment: Short interest increased 121.4% between October 29 and November 13, reaching about 21.0 million shares, or 8.2% of shares outstanding. The increase may indicate greater bearish positioning and could add pressure or volatility to CTRE shares.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.5%

CTRE opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare-related properties, with a focus on skilled nursing facilities and senior housing. Its portfolio also includes assisted living and other properties that serve older adults and people requiring healthcare services. The company primarily works with healthcare operators through long-term property leases and other real estate investments. CareTrust's properties are located across the United States, and the company has expanded its investments into the United Kingdom.

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