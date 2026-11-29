Prevatt Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. CarGurus accounts for 13.1% of Prevatt Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prevatt Capital Ltd owned about 2.15% of CarGurus worth $59,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in CarGurus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company's stock worth $66,236,000 after acquiring an additional 149,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,346 shares of the company's stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 123,364 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 554,113 shares of the company's stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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CarGurus Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 7,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $214,271.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 94,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,464.08. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 2,673 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $79,174.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,789,375.46. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,808. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CarGurus from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CarGurus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace that helps consumers research and compare new and used vehicles and connect with dealerships. Its platform provides vehicle listings, pricing information, reviews and tools designed to help shoppers evaluate available cars. The company also offers dealers digital marketing and retailing products to manage listings, reach prospective buyers and support online vehicle transactions. Its services include CarOffer, a platform for wholesale vehicle buying and selling.

Further Reading

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